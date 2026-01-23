WM Gears Up to Post Q4 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Know

WM WM is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 28, 2026, after market close.

WM surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average earnings surprise being a negative 0.9%.

Waste Management, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Waste Management, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Waste Management, Inc. Quote

WM’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $6.4 billion, indicating a 14.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. A robust segmental performance, primarily driven by the Collection, is expected to have aided the top line.

The consensus estimate for revenues from Collection is pegged at $3.9 billion, suggesting a 4% increase on a year-over-year basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Landfill’s revenues is pinned at $958 million, suggesting 12% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actuals. For theTransfer segment, the consensus mark for revenues is kept at $381 million, hinting at a 6% rise on a year-over-year basis.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Recycling Processing and Sales segment’s revenues is pegged at $360 million, a 10% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For the WM Healthcare Solutions, the consensus mark for revenues is kept at $616 million, a 53% upsurge from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for WM Renewable Energy revenues is pegged at $149 million, increasing 60% year over year. For the Corporate and Other segment, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pinned at $5 million, flat with the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pinned at $1.95, hinting at 14.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

What Our Model Predicts About WM

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for WM this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

WM currently has an Earnings ESP of -2.85% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Gartner IT: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pinned at $1.7 billion, indicating 1.7% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is kept at $3.5 per share, implying a 35.8% dip from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 24.4%.

IT has an Earnings ESP of +0.80% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 3, 2026.

Mastercard MA: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is $8.8 billion, suggesting a 17.1% year-over-year rise. For earnings, the consensus estimate is kept at $4.2 per share, indicating a 10% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 3.1%.

MA has an Earnings ESP of +0.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 29, 2026.

