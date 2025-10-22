WM Gears Up to Post Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

WM WM is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 27, after market close.

WM’s earnings surprise history has been decent. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average beat being 0.8%.

Waste Management, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Waste Management, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Waste Management, Inc. Quote

WM’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is set at $6.5 billion, indicating a 15.7% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The top line is expected to have benefited from an impressive segmental performance with particular strength in the Collection and Landfill segments.

We anticipate revenues from Collection to be $4.7 billion, suggesting an 8.6% increase on a year-over-year basis. Our expectation for Landfill’s revenues is $1.4 billion, implying 4.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.TheTransfer segment’s revenues are estimated to be $687 million, hinting at a 7.2% rise on a year-over-year basis.

The Recycling Processing and Sales segment’s revenues are expected to be $521.3 million, aiming at a 3.6% increment from the year-ago quarter’s actual. WM Renewable Energy is anticipated to be $104.4 million, increasing 18.7% year over year. WM Healthcare Solutions is estimated to generate $444.1 million in revenues.

Our expectation for adjusted EBITDA is $1.9 billion, indicating a 13.5% increment from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pinned at $2.01, hinting at 2.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Prudent expense management is anticipated to have augmented the bottom line.

What Our Model Predicts About WM

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for WM this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

WM has an Earnings ESP of -0.37% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

AppLovin APP: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.3 billion, indicating 11.9% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at $2.36 per share, implying an 88.8% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 22.4%.

APP has an Earnings ESP of +2.46% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

FirstCash FCFS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is $839.6 million, suggesting a marginal year-over-year rise. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at $1.91 per share, indicating a 14.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 9.2%.

FCFS has an Earnings ESP of +3.67% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30.

