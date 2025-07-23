WM Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

WM WM is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 28, after market close.

WM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and met in the remaining one, the average beat being 0.39%.

Waste Management, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Waste Management, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Waste Management, Inc. Quote

WM’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.3 billion, indicating a 17.4% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Improved segmental performance is likely to have boosted the top line.

We anticipate revenues from Collection to be $4.7 billion, hinting at a 13.7% increase on a year-over-year basis. Our estimation for Landfill’s revenues is pegged at $1.4 billion, implying 9.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Transfer segment’s revenues are estimated to be $692.5 million, hinting at a 12.1% rise on a year-over-year basis.

Recycling Processing and Sales segment’s revenues are expected to be $535.8 million, indicating a 12.8% increment from the year-ago quarter’s actual. WM Renewable Energy is anticipated to be $95.3 million, increasing 36.2% year over year. WM Healthcare Solutions is estimated to be $278.2 million.

Our anticipation for adjusted EBITDA is $1.9 billion, indicating 16.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Strong top-line growth coupled with disciplined expense management is expected to have driven operational efficiency.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $7.57, implying 4.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Strong margins are anticipated to have fueled the bottom line.

What Our Model Predicts About WM

Our model predicts an earnings beat for WM this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

WM has an Earnings ESP of +0.25% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Business services sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

S&P Global SPGI: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $3.7 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.4%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $4.23 per share, implying a year-over-year rise of 4.7%. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.5%. S&P Global is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2025 results on July 31.

SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +0.51% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Republic Services RSG: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $4.3 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 5.5%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.75 per share, indicating an 8.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 9.1%.

RSG has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter 2025 results on July 29.

