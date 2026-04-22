WM Gears Up to Post Q1 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Know

WM WM is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 28, 2026, after market close.

WM surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average earnings surprise being a negative 0.07%.

Waste Management, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Waste Management, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Waste Management, Inc. Quote

WM’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is kept at $6.3 billion, indicating a 4.6% gain from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The consensus estimate for revenues from Total Collection and Disposal is set at $5.2 billion, hinting at a 2.5% year-over-year decline. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Recycling Processing and Sales revenues is pinned at $647 million, suggesting an 8.9% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actuals.For the WM Healthcare Solutions segment, the consensus mark for revenues is kept at $633 million, implying a 2% dip on a year-over-year basis.

The consensus estimate for WM Renewable Energy revenues is pegged at $159 million, suggesting a 38.2% year-over-year increase. For the Corporate and Other segment, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pinned at $2 million, indicating a 71.4% fall from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.75, hinting at a 4.8% jump from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

What Our Model Predicts About WM

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for WM this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

WM currently has an Earnings ESP of -1.74% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Xylem XYL: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pinned at $2.1 billion, indicating 1.8% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is kept at $1.09 per share, implying a 5.8% gain from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.4%.

XYL has an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare first-quarter 2026 results on April 28, 2026.

Verisk Analytics VRSK: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is $775.9 million, suggesting a 3.1% year-over-year rise. For earnings, the consensus estimate is kept at $1.76 per share, indicating a 1.7% uptick from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 6.3%.

VRSK has an Earnings ESP of +1.85% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare first-quarter 2026 results on April 29, 2026.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.