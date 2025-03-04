$WLY Earnings Preview: Recent $WLY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$WLY ($WLY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $405,111,000 and earnings of $0.66 per share.
$WLY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $WLY stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROWN ADVISORY INC added 1,026,762 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,879,767
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP removed 365,442 shares (-27.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,973,469
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 329,058 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,877,048
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 263,370 shares (+4.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,511,902
- SG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 251,595 shares (+36.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,997,217
- CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 234,449 shares (-7.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,247,765
- ALTA FOX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 219,349 shares (+171.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,587,744
