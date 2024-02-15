WLY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc. (Symbol: WLY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.81, changing hands as high as $33.90 per share. John Wiley & Sons Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WLY's low point in its 52 week range is $28.835 per share, with $46.331 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.70.

