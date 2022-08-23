WLKP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (Symbol: WLKP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.90, changing hands as high as $25.99 per share. Westlake Chemical Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WLKP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WLKP's low point in its 52 week range is $22.08 per share, with $29.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.85.

