$WLKP Earnings Preview: Recent $WLKP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$WLKP ($WLKP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $267,240,000 and earnings of $0.38 per share.

$WLKP Insider Trading Activity

$WLKP insiders have traded $WLKP stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLKP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEAN-MARC GILSON (President and CEO) has made 5 purchases buying 3,500 shares for an estimated $80,112 and 0 sales.

$WLKP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $WLKP stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

