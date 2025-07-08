$WLK stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WLK stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $20,234,594 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WLK (you can track the company live on Quiver's $WLK stock page):
$WLK Insider Trading Activity
$WLK insiders have traded $WLK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT F. BUESINGER (EVP, PEM Segment Head) has made 1 purchase buying 83 shares for an estimated $7,751 and 1 sale selling 83 shares for an estimated $6,034.
$WLK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $WLK stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 708,142 shares (+366.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,835,444
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 660,957 shares (-79.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,115,528
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 586,178 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,635,385
- ILEX CAPITAL PARTNERS (UK) LLP added 546,991 shares (+359.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,715,509
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 471,274 shares (-47.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,141,538
- STATE STREET CORP added 435,857 shares (+36.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,598,775
- BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP added 421,020 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,114,630
$WLK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WLK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Westlake issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025
$WLK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WLK recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $WLK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Arun Viswanathan from Westlake set a target price of $92.0 on 07/03/2025
