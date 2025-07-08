$WLK stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WLK stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $20,234,594 of trading volume.

$WLK Insider Trading Activity

$WLK insiders have traded $WLK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT F. BUESINGER (EVP, PEM Segment Head) has made 1 purchase buying 83 shares for an estimated $7,751 and 1 sale selling 83 shares for an estimated $6,034.

$WLK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $WLK stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WLK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WLK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Westlake issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025

$WLK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WLK recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $WLK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Arun Viswanathan from Westlake set a target price of $92.0 on 07/03/2025

