WLK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $119.69, changing hands as low as $119.23 per share. Westlake Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WLK's low point in its 52 week range is $87.93 per share, with $138.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.