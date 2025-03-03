WLK to Launch Solutions for the Composites Industry at JEC World 2025

Westlake Corporation WLK recently announced that Westlake Epoxy plans to launch state-of-the-art solutions for the growing composites industry. WLK, over the years, has cultivated a broad network of equipment manufacturers, formulators, automators and end users. These partnerships have fostered the development of cutting-edge product offerings, including EpoVIVE.

WLK plans to launch the new products in Paris at the JEC World Show 2025, March 4 to 6. The exhibition of its innovative offerings will include products like Recyclable Rotor Blade Technology for wind turbines that will enable separation of the matrix from fiber, Phenolic Fiber-Reinforced Battery Cover that has a best-in-class snap curable Fire Smoke Toxicity resin system, Gravel Bike Technology for improved performance and durability and several more. The EpoVIVE sustainable epoxy product portfolio is set to launch at the JEC World 2025.

JEC World provides a platform to connect with industry professionals and demonstrate how the solutions can help them achieve their goals. With its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint through sustainable sourcing, products and manufacturing processes, WLK is pushing its boundaries of performance through efficient, safe and sustainable pathways.

WLK’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

WLK currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Ingevity Corporation NGVT, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and ArcelorMittal MT. While NGVT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CRS and MT carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingevity’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.45 per share. NGVT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 202.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $6.95 per share. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. Its shares have soared 218.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.72 per share. MT surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters but missed it in one, with an average earnings surprise of 4.11%.







