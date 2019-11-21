WLK Ex-Dividend Reminder - 11/25/19

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/25/19, Westlake Chemical Corp (Symbol: WLK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2625, payable on 12/10/19. As a percentage of WLK's recent stock price of $68.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WLK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WLK's low point in its 52 week range is $55.82 per share, with $81.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.19.

In Thursday trading, Westlake Chemical Corp shares are currently trading flat on the day.

