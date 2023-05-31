WLK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.42, changing hands as low as $104.71 per share. Westlake Corp shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WLK's low point in its 52 week range is $81.285 per share, with $136.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.70.
