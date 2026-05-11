WLFC's Q1 Earnings Surge Y/Y on Strong Engine Leasing Demand

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation WLFC have gained 13.7% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, outperforming the S&P 500 index’s 2.9% increase over the same period. However, over the past month, the stock rose 7.4%, trailing the S&P 500’s 8.6% growth.

WLFC delivered first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $3.26, which rose 47.5% from $2.21 in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues increased 23.2% year over year to $194.3 million, while net income attributable to common shareholders climbed 52.9% to $23.7 million.

Income from operations improved 41.4% to $33.8 million, and pretax income increased 45.9% to $36.8 million.

The quarterly results were driven by higher lease rent revenues, gains on equipment sales and expanding aviation services activity.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Willis Lease Finance Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Willis Lease Finance Corporation Quote

Leasing Business and Portfolio Performance

WLFC reported record quarterly lease rent revenues of $77.4 million, up 14.2% from the prior-year quarter, reflecting a larger average portfolio size and improved utilization levels. Portfolio utilization increased to 85.8% at quarter-end from 79.9% a year earlier. Management noted that strong aviation market conditions, constrained engine availability and airlines’ efforts to avoid costly engine shop visits continued to support leasing demand.

Maintenance reserve revenues edged up 1.2% to $55.5 million, including $12.4 million of long-term maintenance revenues recognized at lease termination compared with $9.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Spare parts and equipment sales rose 18.9% to $21.7 million, while maintenance services revenues surged 74.9% to $9.8 million. Management and advisory fees jumped more than 300% to $7.9 million, aided by fees related to the Liberty Mutual fund partnership.

The company also benefited from strong asset sale activity. Gain on sale of leased equipment rose 304.8% year over year to $18 million, supported by the sale of 14 engines during the quarter versus seven engines, one airframe and other equipment sold a year ago.

Management Commentary and Market Dynamics

Chief executive officer Austin Willis said the company “outperformed nearly every revenue and earnings metric compared to Q1 2025” and highlighted favorable industry conditions, including limited spare engine availability and elevated maintenance demand.

Management emphasized that airlines continue to preserve liquidity by leasing engines instead of purchasing them outright. The company also cited prolonged engine maintenance timelines and pressure on spare engine supply as key drivers supporting lease rates and utilization. Management added that newer-generation engines, including LEAP, GTF and GEnx models, now account for roughly half of WLFC’s engine portfolio, positioning the company to benefit from sustained demand trends.

Executives also pointed to growth opportunities from Willis Aviation Capital, the company’s expanding asset-management platform. Management said Blackstone now manages more than $2.7 billion of committed or deployed capital across WLFC joint ventures and partnerships, while Liberty Mutual’s investment partnership commenced operations during the quarter.

Profitability, Capital Deployment and Balance Sheet

Adjusted EBITDA increased 19.9% year over year to $123.8 million, reflecting stronger operating performance and higher revenue across multiple business lines.

General and administrative expenses rose 18.6% to $56.6 million, partly due to higher personnel and share-based compensation costs. Technical expenses climbed 55.5% to $9.7 million as the company expanded maintenance-related activities to support growing customer demand. Net finance costs increased 23.6% to $39.7 million, including a $7 million loss on debt extinguishment tied to refinancing activity.

WLFC continued to strengthen its balance sheet and liquidity profile during the quarter. Management said the company expanded its revolving credit facility commitments from $1 billion to $1.75 billion and extended the maturity to April 2031. The company also completed additional Japanese operating leases with call option financings totaling roughly $50 million.

The company ended the quarter with total assets of $3.5 billion and debt obligations of $2.3 billion, down from $2.7 billion at the end of 2025. Net debt-to-equity improved to 2.68 times.

Shareholder Returns and Outlook

WLFC declared a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share, payable on May 22, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 11, 2026. Management reiterated confidence in the company’s growth strategy, citing strong demand fundamentals, a visible investment pipeline and increasing scale within its asset-management platform.

Other Developments

In March 2026, WLFC’s investment fund partnership with Liberty Mutual Investments officially commenced operations. During the quarter, the company funded approximately $90 million of finance leases through the Liberty Mutual fund. Management also discussed progress with its Blackstone partnership, noting plans to continue deploying additional assets into Blackstone-managed portfolios during 2026.

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