$WLDN stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WLDN stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,258,787 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WLDN:
$WLDN Insider Trading Activity
$WLDN insiders have traded $WLDN stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WLDN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS DONALD BRISBIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,100 shares for an estimated $981,596.
- MICHAEL A BIEBER (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,672 shares for an estimated $579,073.
- CREIGHTON K EARLY (EXECUTIVE VP AND CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,583 shares for an estimated $197,751.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$WLDN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $WLDN stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMUNDI removed 847,284 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,273,047
- FORAGER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 362,770 shares (-45.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,817,909
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 207,196 shares (+93.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,892,095
- VALIANT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 200,897 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,652,166
- REDWOOD GROVE CAPITAL, LLC removed 178,511 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,310,025
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 173,462 shares (+18.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,607,167
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 169,555 shares (+2934.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,458,349
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $WLDN on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.