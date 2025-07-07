Stocks
$WKHS stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 07, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$WKHS stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,122,891 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $WKHS (you can track the company live on Quiver's $WKHS stock page):

$WKHS Insider Trading Activity

$WKHS insiders have traded $WKHS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WKHS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RICHARD F DAUCH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,980 shares for an estimated $3,903.
  • JAMES D. HARRINGTON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 369 shares for an estimated $483.
  • ROBERT M GINNAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 238 shares for an estimated $311
  • RYAN WESLEY GAUL (President, Commercial Vehicles) sold 200 shares for an estimated $262
  • STANLEY RAYMOND MARCH (VP, Corporate Development) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 184 shares for an estimated $241.
  • JOSHUA JOSEPH ANDERSON (Chief Technology Officer) sold 120 shares for an estimated $157
  • JAMES PETERS (VP, Supply Chain Management) sold 100 shares for an estimated $131

$WKHS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $WKHS stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

