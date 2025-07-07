$WKHS stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WKHS stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,122,891 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WKHS (you can track the company live on Quiver's $WKHS stock page):
$WKHS Insider Trading Activity
$WKHS insiders have traded $WKHS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WKHS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD F DAUCH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,980 shares for an estimated $3,903.
- JAMES D. HARRINGTON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 369 shares for an estimated $483.
- ROBERT M GINNAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 238 shares for an estimated $311
- RYAN WESLEY GAUL (President, Commercial Vehicles) sold 200 shares for an estimated $262
- STANLEY RAYMOND MARCH (VP, Corporate Development) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 184 shares for an estimated $241.
- JOSHUA JOSEPH ANDERSON (Chief Technology Officer) sold 120 shares for an estimated $157
- JAMES PETERS (VP, Supply Chain Management) sold 100 shares for an estimated $131
$WKHS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $WKHS stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 8,448 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,544
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,306 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,243
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,205 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,057
- PERENNIAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC removed 864 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,589
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 107 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $196
- FEDERATION DES CAISSES DESJARDINS DU QUEBEC removed 31 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57
- HORIZON FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC added 3 shares (+75.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5
