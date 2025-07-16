$WKHS stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WKHS stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,597,586 of trading volume.

$WKHS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $WKHS (you can track the company live on Quiver's $WKHS stock page ):

$WKHS insiders have traded $WKHS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WKHS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD F DAUCH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,980 shares for an estimated $3,903 .

. JAMES D. HARRINGTON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 369 shares for an estimated $483 .

. ROBERT M GINNAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 238 shares for an estimated $311

RYAN WESLEY GAUL (President, Commercial Vehicles) sold 200 shares for an estimated $262

STANLEY RAYMOND MARCH (VP, Corporate Development) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 184 shares for an estimated $241 .

. JOSHUA JOSEPH ANDERSON (Chief Technology Officer) sold 120 shares for an estimated $157

JAMES PETERS (VP, Supply Chain Management) sold 100 shares for an estimated $131

$WKHS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $WKHS stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

