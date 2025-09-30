WKC vs. PSX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stocks have likely encountered both World Kinect (WKC) and Phillips 66 (PSX). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Both World Kinect and Phillips 66 have a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

WKC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.61, while PSX has a forward P/E of 25.77. We also note that WKC has a PEG ratio of 1.18. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. PSX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.95.

Another notable valuation metric for WKC is its P/B ratio of 0.9. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, PSX has a P/B of 1.94.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to WKC's Value grade of A and PSX's Value grade of C.

Both WKC and PSX are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that WKC is the superior value option right now.

