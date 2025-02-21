$WKC stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WKC stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,975,456 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WKC:
$WKC Insider Trading Activity
$WKC insiders have traded $WKC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WKC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD A KASSAR sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $522,000
- JOSE-MIGUEL TEJADA (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $70,188
$WKC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $WKC stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,490,655 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,537,919
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC added 1,843,234 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,707,367
- INVESCO LTD. added 719,631 shares (+30.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,797,048
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 676,171 shares (-6.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,601,464
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC removed 473,135 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,624,602
- NORGES BANK removed 445,906 shares (-78.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,266,874
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 440,168 shares (+639.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,109,021
$WKC Government Contracts
We have seen $14,201,773 of award payments to $WKC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 4565012286!GAS OIL,MARINE: $1,560,251
- 4563986136!GAS OIL,MARINE: $1,349,568
- 4564112596!GAS OIL,MARINE: $849,828
- 4564188924!GAS OIL,MARINE: $729,007
- 4564225176!GAS OIL,MARINE: $595,362
