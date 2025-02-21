$WKC stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WKC stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,975,456 of trading volume.

$WKC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $WKC:

$WKC insiders have traded $WKC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WKC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD A KASSAR sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $522,000

JOSE-MIGUEL TEJADA (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $70,188

$WKC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $WKC stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WKC Government Contracts

We have seen $14,201,773 of award payments to $WKC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

