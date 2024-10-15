WK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Workiva Inc (Symbol: WK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.22, changing hands as high as $81.40 per share. Workiva Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WK's low point in its 52 week range is $65.47 per share, with $105 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.29.

