WK Kellogg Trims FY25 Sales Growth Outlook On Expected Tariff Impact; Stock Down 9%

May 06, 2025 — 09:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, WK Kellogg Co. (KLG) lowered its organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025, due to its first-quarter results and weaker than expected consumption trends.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects organic net sales decline of 2 to 3 percent, down from the prior expectations for a 1 percent decline.

On average, nine analysts polled expect the company to report revenue decline of 0.08 percent to $2.71 billion for the year.

The company said the outlook now includes a modest impact from tariffs, primarily related to the sourcing of raw materials outside of North America, and assumes that most of the production remains exempt from tariffs on imports from and exports to Canada and Mexico.

However, it added that there can be no assurance that this suspension will remain in place indefinitely or whether any new or expanded tariffs may further impact its business and results of operations.

