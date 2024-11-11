WK Kellogg price target raised to $19 from $16 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on WK Kellogg (KLG) to $19 from $16 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The firm says the the ready-to-eat cereal category is already trending down low single-digits year-over-year, which is in line with WK Kellogg’s long-term assumptions and provides a backdrop that is enabling the company to deliver on its near-term targets.

