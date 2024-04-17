WK Kellogg (KLG) Price Target Increased by 7.45% to 15.53

The average one-year price target for WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) has been revised to 15.53 / share. This is an increase of 7.45% from the prior estimate of 14.45 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.45% from the latest reported closing price of 21.11 / share.

WK Kellogg Declares $0.16 Dividend

On February 8, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024 received the payment on March 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $21.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.83%, the lowest has been 1.32%, and the highest has been 6.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.41 (n=25).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 700 funds or institutions reporting positions in WK Kellogg. This is an increase of 555 owner(s) or 382.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLG is 0.07%, an increase of 583.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 364.37% to 71,908K shares. The put/call ratio of KLG is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust holds 13,505K shares representing 15.74% ownership of the company.

Keybank National Association holds 4,994K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,412K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,321K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,401K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company.

