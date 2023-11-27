WK Kellogg (KLG) Price Target Increased by 5.86% to 11.99

The average one-year price target for WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) has been revised to 11.98 / share. This is an increase of 5.86% from the prior estimate of 11.32 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.36% from the latest reported closing price of 12.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in WK Kellogg. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1,500.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of KLG is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 1,524K shares.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking holds 113K shares.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 70K shares.

Mackenzie Financial holds 47K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 10K shares.

