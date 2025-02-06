WK Kellogg Gearing Up for Q4 Earnings: What to Expect From KLG Stock?

WK Kellogg Co KLG is likely to register bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on Feb. 11. The consensus mark for earnings has dipped by a penny in the past 30 days to 25 cents per share, which suggests an increase of 38.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. KLG has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 2.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $642.9 million, indicating a 1.2% decline from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



KLG: Key Factors to Watch

WK Kellogg has been benefiting from its strong portfolio of brands, focus on innovation and supply-chain enhancements. The company continues to focus on strengthening its Core 6 brands, which represent approximately 70% of total sales. Key brands like Frosted Flakes and Raisin Bran are among the fastest-growing in the cereal category, benefiting from strong brand positioning and targeted marketing.



KLG has made significant strides in stabilizing its supply chain, which faced disruptions in 2023. Improved customer service levels and operational efficiency have allowed retailers to maintain normal inventory levels, positively impacting shipments. Focus on channel diversification, such as e-commerce and foodservice, has also been working well. These upsides are likely to have aided performance in the fourth quarter.



However, the U.S. cereal category remains under pressure. On its lastearnings call the company also noted that fourth-quarter sales could be seasonally lower as retailers prioritize general merchandise over food categories for the holiday season. Apart from this, cost inflation has been a concern, though strategic pricing is likely to have provided resilience.

Earnings Whispers for KLG Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for WK Kellogg this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



WK Kellogg carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +14.85%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

