WK KELLOGG Earnings Results: $KLG Reports Quarterly Earnings

WK KELLOGG ($KLG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, beating estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $640,000,000, missing estimates of $648,103,870 by $-8,103,870.
WK KELLOGG Insider Trading Activity
WK KELLOGG insiders have traded $KLG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- G ZACHARY GUND has made 4 purchases buying 250,000 shares for an estimated $4,391,570 and 0 sales.
WK KELLOGG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of WK KELLOGG stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 1,675,984 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,676,086
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 1,580,704 shares (+172.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,436,864
- CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS added 1,504,239 shares (+12352.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,737,529
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,110,337 shares (-79.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,997,866
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 875,693 shares (-38.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,983,107
- CREDIT AGRICOLE S A added 760,449 shares (+54.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,011,282
- MORGAN STANLEY added 749,447 shares (+77.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,823,038
