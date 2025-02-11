WK KELLOGG Earnings Results: $KLG Reports Quarterly Earnings

WK KELLOGG ($KLG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, beating estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $640,000,000, missing estimates of $648,103,870 by $-8,103,870.

WK KELLOGG Insider Trading Activity

WK KELLOGG insiders have traded $KLG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

G ZACHARY GUND has made 4 purchases buying 250,000 shares for an estimated $4,391,570 and 0 sales.

WK KELLOGG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of WK KELLOGG stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

