WK Kellogg Co Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - WK Kellogg Co (KLG) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $19 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $15 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, WK Kellogg Co reported adjusted earnings of $37 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.7% to $640 million from $651 million last year.

WK Kellogg Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19 Mln. vs. $15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $640 Mln vs. $651 Mln last year.

