WK Kellogg Co Announces Decline In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - WK Kellogg Co (KLG) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $18 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $33 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.2% to $663 million from $707 million last year.

WK Kellogg Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

