WK Group Shareholders Unanimously Approve Resolutions

WK Group (Holdings) Limited (HK:2535) has released an update.

At WK Group (Holdings) Limited’s recent Annual General Meeting, all proposed resolutions were passed unanimously. The shareholders approved key decisions including the re-election of directors, the re-appointment of their auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers, and the granting of mandates for share allotment, repurchase, and related powers. These approvals suggest a strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic plans.

