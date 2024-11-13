WK Group Shareholder to Place 480 Million Shares

WK Group (Holdings) Limited (HK:2535) has released an update.

WK Group (Holdings) Limited has announced that a controlling shareholder, WK (BVI) Limited, will place up to 480 million existing shares, representing 24% of the company’s issued share capital, at a minimum price of HK$0.25 per share. This move is orchestrated through a placing agreement with Quam Securities Limited, and upon completion, WK (BVI) will retain a 51% stake, maintaining its status as a controlling shareholder. The company assures that this transaction will not impact its operations.

For further insights into HK:2535 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.