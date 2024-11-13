WK Group Shareholder to Place 480 Million Shares

WK Group (Holdings) Limited (HK:2535) has released an update.
WK Group (Holdings) Limited has announced that a controlling shareholder, WK (BVI) Limited, will place up to 480 million existing shares, representing 24% of the company’s issued share capital, at a minimum price of HK$0.25 per share. This move is orchestrated through a placing agreement with Quam Securities Limited, and upon completion, WK (BVI) will retain a 51% stake, maintaining its status as a controlling shareholder. The company assures that this transaction will not impact its operations.
