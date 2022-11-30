WK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Workiva Inc (Symbol: WK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.43, changing hands as high as $80.74 per share. Workiva Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WK's low point in its 52 week range is $59.43 per share, with $144.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.56.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.