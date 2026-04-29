WJ Wealth Loads Up on Emerging Markets, Snapping Up $6.1 Million in JEMA Shares

Key Points

WJ Wealth Management initiated a new position of 113,984 shares in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA), with an estimated trade value of $6.1 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The new stake represents 2.8% of the fund's 13F reportable assets under management (AUM), placing it outside the top five holdings,

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated a position of 113,984 shares in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JEMA) during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated value of the purchase was $6.1 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end position was valued at $5.9 million, reflecting both trading activity and market price changes.

What else to know

This is a new position for the fund and represents 2.8% of 13F AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: JPST: $22.0 million (10.3% of AUM) NYSE: CGDV: $17.4 million (8.1% of AUM) NYSE: FLXR: $16.8 million (7.9% of AUM) NYSE: BINC: $11.4 million (5.4% of AUM) NYSE: DFLV: $8.5 million (4.0% of AUM)

As of April 27, 2026, shares were trading at $58.63, up about 59% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 30 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.4 billion Expense ratio 0.33% Dividend yield 2.78% 1-year return (as of 4/27/26) 58.7%

ETF snapshot

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an actively managed fund that gives investors access to a diversified basket of equities tied to rapidly developing economies around the world.

Holds a broad mix of emerging markets equity securities and related instruments, including common stock and structured notes.

Targets long-term capital growth and income generation through active portfolio management -- rather than simply tracking an index.

Designed for investors seeking a professionally managed approach to capturing emerging markets’ growth potential while managing risk through diversification.

What this transaction means for investors

WJ Wealth's decision to open a brand-new position in JEMA -- buying roughly $6.1 million worth of shares -- is worth exploring, particularly given the ETF's remarkable track record. Over the past year, JEMA has delivered a nearly 59% return, beating the S&P 500 by about 30 percentage points. That's a standout result even by the standards of emerging markets funds, which investors typically target for their higher growth potential. Clearly, the active management strategy here has been delivering.

JEMA also offers a 2.78% dividend yield, providing investors with a meaningful income component. Layer in a 0.33% expense ratio -- notably lean for an actively managed fund -- and the overall value proposition for JEMA becomes even more compelling.

For a diversified wealth manager like WJ Wealth, opening a fresh position -- rather than adding to an existing one -- signals solid conviction. At 2.8% of AUM, it's a meaningful but measured bet -- large enough to matter, but not so large it dominates the fund's overall positioning.

The timing also makes sense in a broader context. Emerging markets have been attracting renewed institutional interest as investors seek growth beyond U.S. equities, especially amid historically elevated valuations for domestic stocks. JEMA's actively managed approach, which blends growth and income objectives, offers a way to participate in that theme while giving a professional management team room to navigate the elevated volatility that comes with the territory.

For long-term investors curious about emerging markets exposure, this filing is a useful data point -- though it's always worth remembering that no institutional move should be followed blindly. That said, a deliberate, first-time allocation of this size suggests WJ Wealth sees more upside potential ahead for this ETF -- and in emerging markets more broadly.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.