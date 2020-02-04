Wizz Air's top stakeholder sells 12.5 mln shares in airline

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc's largest shareholder, private equity firm Indigo Partners, on Tuesday sold about 12.5 million shares of the low-cost airline, at a 3.5% discount to Monday's close, according to the bookrunner. The placing, at a price of 4,015 pence per share, raised proceeds of about 500 million pounds ($648.45 million). [nL8N2A35X5] The Indigo Partners shareholders own 20.6% of Wizz Air, which is worth about 624 million pounds based on Monday's close. Veteran low-cost airline investor Bill Franke is Indigo's managing partner and founder, and is also the chairman of Wizz Air. ($1 = 0.7711 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 020 7542 1810 (extn. 9089); outside UK: +91 80 6182 2784;)) Keywords: WIZZ AIR HLDGS INVESTORS/ (URGENT)

