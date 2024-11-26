News & Insights

Wizz Air’s Stake Changes: Baillie Gifford Reduces Holdings

November 26, 2024 — 09:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Wizz Air Holdings (GB:WIZZ) has released an update.

Wizz Air Holdings has announced that Baillie Gifford & Co has reduced its voting rights in the company to 4.69% from a previous 5.06%. This change reflects a disposal of shares by the Edinburgh-based investment firm, marking a shift in their stake in the UK-based airline. Investors may want to watch how this adjustment impacts the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into GB:WIZZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

