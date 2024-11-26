Wizz Air’s Stake Changes: Baillie Gifford Reduces Holdings

Wizz Air Holdings (GB:WIZZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Wizz Air Holdings has announced that Baillie Gifford & Co has reduced its voting rights in the company to 4.69% from a previous 5.06%. This change reflects a disposal of shares by the Edinburgh-based investment firm, marking a shift in their stake in the UK-based airline. Investors may want to watch how this adjustment impacts the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into GB:WIZZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.