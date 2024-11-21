Wizz Air’s Share Transaction Sparks Investor Interest

Wizz Air Holdings (GB:WIZZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Wizz Air Holdings has disclosed a recent share transaction by Veronika Jung, a People Officer at the company, involving the exercise and holding of options amounting to 931 ordinary shares at a price of 13.34 GBP each. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, highlights the ongoing activities of key personnel within the company, potentially sparking interest among investors and stock market enthusiasts.

For further insights into GB:WIZZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.