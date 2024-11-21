News & Insights

Stocks

Wizz Air’s Share Transaction Sparks Investor Interest

November 21, 2024 — 10:22 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wizz Air Holdings (GB:WIZZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Wizz Air Holdings has disclosed a recent share transaction by Veronika Jung, a People Officer at the company, involving the exercise and holding of options amounting to 931 ordinary shares at a price of 13.34 GBP each. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, highlights the ongoing activities of key personnel within the company, potentially sparking interest among investors and stock market enthusiasts.

For further insights into GB:WIZZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WZZAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.