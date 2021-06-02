Wizz Air warns of more losses if restrictions not lifted

June 2 (Reuters) - Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air Holdings Plc WIZZ.L said on Wednesday it expected to see losses in fiscal 2022 unless pandemic restrictions are permanently lifted, after reporting an annual loss of 482.4 million euros ($589.35 million).

The company said it expects to operate in full capacity only in fiscal 2023.

($1 = 0.8185 euros)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

