Wizz Air warns of more losses if restrictions not lifted

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air Holdings Plc said on Wednesday it expected to see losses in fiscal 2022 unless pandemic restrictions are permanently lifted, after reporting an annual loss of 482.4 million euros ($589.35 million).

The company said it expects to operate in full capacity only in fiscal 2023.

