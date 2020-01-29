Wizz Air upgrades annual profit forecast

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - European low-cost airline Wizz Air WIZZ.L upgraded its annual profit forecast on Wednesday, after a strong third quarter performance when it carried more passengers.

Wizz, which focuses on central and Eastern Europe, said it now expected full-year profits for the 12 months to the end of March to come in between 350 million euros to 355 million euros, up from a previous forecast of between 335 million euros to 350 million.

European short-haul airlines have benefited from strong travel demand in recent months, with Europe's no.1 budget airline Ryanair RYA.I and no.2 easyJet EZJ.L both upgrading their outlooks in January.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.