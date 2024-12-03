Wizz Air Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Wizz Air Holdings (GB:WIZZ) has released an update.

Wizz Air Holdings has announced its share capital update, revealing a total of 103,391,447 ordinary shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. Each share carries one voting right, subject to certain disenfranchisement measures for Non-Qualifying Nationals. Investors can use this information for their notifications under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

