Wizz Air Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

December 03, 2024 — 02:15 am EST

Wizz Air Holdings (GB:WIZZ) has released an update.

Wizz Air Holdings has announced its share capital update, revealing a total of 103,391,447 ordinary shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. Each share carries one voting right, subject to certain disenfranchisement measures for Non-Qualifying Nationals. Investors can use this information for their notifications under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

