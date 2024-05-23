Wizz Air Turns To Profit In FY24; Total Revenue Up 30.2%

(RTTNews) - Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) reported fiscal 2024 net profit of 365.9 million euros compared to a loss of 535.1 million euros, last year. Profit per share was 2.96 euros compared to a loss of 5.07 euros. Operating profit was 437.9 million euros compared to an operating loss of 466.8 million euros, previous year.

For the full year ended 31 March 2024, total revenue increased by 30.2% to 5.07 billion euros, compared to 3.90 billion euros, last year. Passenger ticket revenue increased by 38.5% to 2.80 billion euros. Traffic was 62.0 million passengers, up 21.4%.

For fiscal 2025, the company projects net income in the range of 500 million euros-600 millions euros, at current FX rates.

