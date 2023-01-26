Wizz Air Turns To Net Profit In Q3 On Strong Traffic; Sees Net Loss In FY23, Profit In FY24

(RTTNews) - European low-cost airline Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net profit attributable to owners was 38.2 million euros, compared to loss of 264.9 million euros last year.

Operating loss for the period was 155.5 million euros, narrower than loss of 213.6 million euros a year ago.

EBITDA was negative 2.8 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 87.5 million euros. EBITDA margin was negative 0.3 percent, compared to negative 21.4 percent a year earlier.

Revenue surged 123.2 percent to 911.7 million euros from 408.4 million euros last year.

In the third quarter, Wizz Air carried 12.4 million passengers, a 59.1 percent increase compared to the previous year

The load factor increased to 87.3 percent from 77.1 percent last year.

Revenue per ASK was 50 percent higher versus the same period last year, and 4 percent vs 2019.

Looking ahead, Jozsef Varadi, Wizz Air Chief Executive Officer said, "We continue to expect an overall net loss in F23, but remain confident that F24 will be profitable (subject to no adverse pandemic or geopolitical events). We are set to return to pre-COVID-19 utilisation levels and to deploy a fleet of c.185+ of the most efficient narrowbody aircraft this Summer..."

