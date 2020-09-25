Wizz Air trims Oct capacity forecast to half, points to muted winter

Commodities

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air Holdings Plc WIZZ.L said on Friday it expected to operate at half of its capacity in October, adding that it does not foresee operating at a higher capacity during the winter if current pandemic curbs remain.

The company, which had cut passenger forecast to 60% in the three months to the end of September, has seen a hit to passenger numbers due to renewed travel restrictions in Europe and Hungary.

