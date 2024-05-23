Wizz Air Soars to Profitability in Fiscal Year 2024

Wizz Air Holdings (GB:WIZZ) has released an update.

Wizz Air Holdings PLC reports a triumphant return to profitability in the fiscal year 2024 with revenues soaring by 30.2% and passenger numbers increasing by 21.4%. The airline, celebrating its 20th anniversary, significantly improved its EBITDA to €1.2 billion and strengthened operational performance, despite facing industry challenges like supply chain disruptions and geopolitical instability. The company’s focus on efficiency, load factors, and cost-reduction contributed to this positive outcome while maintaining a strong cash reserve after repaying a €500 million bond.

