Wizz Air sees summer capacity at between 60%-80%
LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Wizz Air WIZZ.L is planning to fly 60% to 80% of its 2019 capacity this summer, said its chief executive, as the Hungarian low-cost airline prepares for the travel situation to improve but with some restrictions in place.
"I'm expecting something between 60% to 80%, and this is the Wizz Air perspective," Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi told a virtual aviation conference on Friday.
(Reporting by Sarah Young and Laurence Frost; Editing by Kate Holton)
