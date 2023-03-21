Commodities

Wizz Air says to expand fleet, sees good growth in Middle East

March 21, 2023 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by Krisztina Than for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, March 21 (Reuters) - European budget carrier Wizz Air WIZZ.L is planning to grow its fleet to above 200 aircrafts next year and 500 aircrafts by 2030, the company said on Tuesday, adding that its expansion in the Middle East offered "a lot of opportunity."

Wizz Air President Robert Carey told a news briefing that the core of the growth would come in Central Eastern Europe, while in the west "we are happy with where we are now."

