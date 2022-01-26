Commodities

Wizz Air says Omicron uncertainty to hit demand in Q4

Kate Holton Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hungary-based carrier Wizz Air WIZZ.L posted a third-quarter operating loss of 213.6 million euros and said the fourth quarter loss was likely to be slightly higher than that, before an expected improvement in spring.

Wizz said the emergence of the Omicron variant had hit demand in the later part of the third quarter, and it expected to be impacted by ongoing travel uncertainty in January, February and part of March.

