Wizz Air says average fares up, bookings rise

January 26, 2023 — 02:22 am EST

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air WIZZ.L said average fares for 2023 were higher than last year on booking volumes which were also ahead.

The airline said its revenue more than doubled to 911.7 million euros ($994.3 million) in the three months to end-December, while passenger numbers increased 59% to 12.39 million.

Chief Executive József Váradi said Wizz Air was continuing to see evidence of strength in ticket prices and ancillaries.

"As we reach the end of January, we are seeing booking volumes coming in ahead of 2022, which is in line with expectations," he said on Thursday.

