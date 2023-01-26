Wizz Air says average fares up, bookings rise

Adds details, quote

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air WIZZ.L said average fares for 2023 were higher than last year on booking volumes which were also ahead.

The airline said its revenue more than doubled to 911.7 million euros ($994.3 million) in the three months to end-December, while passenger numbers increased 59% to 12.39 million.

Chief Executive József Váradi said Wizz Air was continuing to see evidence of strength in ticket prices and ancillaries.

"As we reach the end of January, we are seeing booking volumes coming in ahead of 2022, which is in line with expectations," he said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.9169 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.