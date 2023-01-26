Wizz Air says average fares up, bookings rise

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air WIZZ.L said average fares in its third quarter were higher than last year and before the pandemic on booking volumes which were also beating 2022 levels.

