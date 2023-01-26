Commodities

Wizz Air says average fares up, bookings rise

January 26, 2023 — 02:07 am EST

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air WIZZ.L said average fares in its third quarter were higher than last year and before the pandemic on booking volumes which were also beating 2022 levels.

