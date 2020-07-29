Wizz Air says airline recovery will be "roller coaster" after earnings plunge

Adds CEO comment

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air WIZZ.L said the aviation recovery would be like a roller coaster and that there was still too much uncertainty from the pandemic for it to provide guidance after its earnings plunged 95% in its first quarter.

Wizz, whose main focus is eastern Europe but has a growing presence in western Europe, posted underlying EBITDA of 8.9 million euros in the three months to 30 June, down from the 187.2 million euros it made in the same period last year.

One of the first airlines to restart flights in May, Wizz said that by the end of June it was flying about 70% of its capacity, putting its recovery ahead of bigger competitors such as Europe's no.1 budget airline Ryanair RYA.I.

Across Europe, air traffic is running at about 40% of last year's level.

But citing Britain's reintroduction of a quarantine for arrivals from Spain earlier this week, Wizz's chief executive József Váradi said that the recovery would not be straightforward.

"I think this is going to become more of a roller coaster," he said.

