Commodities

Wizz Air, Ryanair see robust flight bookings for winter

Credit: REUTERS/Paul Hanna

December 01, 2022 — 09:47 am EST

Written by Joanna Plucinska, Graham Fahy, Padraic Halpin, Ilona Wissenbach for Reuters ->

Updates with earlier quotes from Ryanair CEO

LONDON/DUBLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chief executives of Ryanair RYA.I and Wizz Air WIZZ.L said on Thursday the budget airlines are set for strong bookings in the next few months as travellers prepare to fly freely for the first time in three years over Christmas since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Christmas is very strong. At the moment, Christmas bookings are running ahead of where they were pre-COVID in 2019 and pricing is ahead by a low double-digit percentage," Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary told reporters.

Earlier this week, he had said that the winter for Ryanair was "amazing".

Separately, Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi told a conference in Gibraltar that bookings at Wizz Air were intact for the next three months.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, Graham Fahy, Padraic Halpin and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Jan Harvey and Arun Koyyur)

((Joanna.Plucinska@thomsonreuters.com; 0048226539722;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.