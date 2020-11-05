Wizz Air revenues plunge 72% in six months to September
LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Wizz Air WIZZ.L said revenue plunged 72% in the six months ended September as passenger numbers shrunk during the pandemic, and forecast a challenging winter as restrictions continue.
But the company said it continued to prepare for a travel recovery and had opened new bases and added new routes during the period, and was confident on the longer-term future given its strong cash balance of 1.6 billion euros.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)
